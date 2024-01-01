It seems that fans are already making Nintendo a trend. In this case we are talking about news focused on the successor to Nintendo Switch. We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor Nintendo Switch 2.

In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

After knowing indications about its power, as well as the price of its games, now that We have just started 2024, it seems that “Switch 2” is already a trend on social networks. Fans are already speculating when it could be released, seeing this year as very likely for its debut.

We’re only 10 hours into 2024… It’s going to be a LONG year. pic.twitter.com/38llot0QRF — Nintendo Wire (@NinWire) January 1, 2024

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

