Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) claims to have moved quickly in handling the distribution of ballot papers for the 2024 election to voters in Taipei, Taiwan, which was carried out prematurely.

KPU Commissioner Idham Holik said that his party was doing this as an effort to maintain public trust regarding the skills of election organizers. According to him, the public can also understand this incident in the right way.

“The Indonesian KPU moved quickly by providing warnings and directions to the Taipei Overseas Election Committee (PPLN) to implement the regulations that have been implemented in overseas postal voting,” said Idham to Antara, Monday (1/1/2024).

Idham stated that previously KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari had held a press conference to explain the real situation of the case.

On this occasion, Hasyim stated that the ballot papers that had been sent to voters in Taipei were declared damaged and were not taken into account.

Then damaged ballot papers will be marked when returned to PPLN. Apart from that, at the same time, replacement ballot papers and ballot papers that have not yet been sent will also be marked to distinguish them from ballot papers that have been sent.

PPLN Taipei will send ballot letters to voters by postal method from 2 to 11 January 2024 or 30 days before the voting day and date, namely 14 February 2024.

“God willing, PPLN Taipei will distribute or send postal ballot papers from January 2 to 11 2024 in accordance with what the KPU stipulates in Appendix 1 of KPU Regulation (PKPU) Number 25 of 2023,” said Idham.

Still according to Idham, the delivery of ballot papers complies with the attachment to KPU Regulation Number 25 of 2023 concerning Voting and Counting of Votes in General Elections.

Based on the PKPU attachment Number 25 of 2023, it is stated that voting using the postal method will be held from January 2 to February 15 2024. (Antara)