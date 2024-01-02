Last year, 223 rockets were launched into Earth's orbit. It is an overwhelming record, but 74% of the launches were shared by the two great space powers of our era: SpaceX and China.

New record. According to the annual report published by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, from the Harvard & Smithsonian Center, 2023 has been the year with the most space launches in history. It is the third consecutive record year after 2022 (with 186 orbital launches) and 2021 (with 146). These are followed by 1984, in the middle of the final stages of the Cold War, with 129 launches.

Going back to 2023, of the 223 rockets launched, 212 successfully reached Earth orbit. 109 took off from the United States. 67 did so from China. 19 from Russia. Seven from India. Seven from New Zealand (by the American company Rocket Lab). Three from Europe (the lowest number since 2009). And the rest from Japan, Iran, Israel, North Korea and South Korea.

SpaceX. Of the 109 takeoffs from US soil, 98 were carried out by SpaceX. In 2023, Elon Musk's company launched the Starship twice (which did not reach orbit, but did go into space for the first time). Five times the Falcon Heavy (the last, to launch the Pentagon's X-37B space plane into orbit). And 91 times the Falcon 9 (62 of which put SpaceX's own Starlink satellites into orbit).

SpaceX was just two launches away from reaching the goal of 100 that Elon Musk had set, but closed the year with 5,268 active satellites in the Starlink constellation. The low-latency satellite internet business is one reason the company's valuation has soared to $180 billion in 2023, more than old space contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are worth. However, SpaceX remains a private company.





Table of orbital launches from 2016 to 2023. Image: Jonathan McDowell

China. Of the 67 Chinese orbital missions, 66 were successful, including the second and third launches of the commercial Zhuque 2 rocket, from the LandSpace company, which became the first methane launcher to reach Earth orbit and deliver cargo to its orbit. goal, overtaking SpaceX's Starship and ULA's Vulcan Centaur, among other American rockets.

According to astrophysicist Daniel Marín of the Eureka blog, the Chinese government appears to have ordered CASC, the main manufacturer of China's space program, to leave most light and medium rocket launches in private hands. However, institutional missions (including manned ones to the Chinese space station) continue to be launched with the old CZ-3B, CZ-2C and CZ-2D/CZ-4 Long March rockets. Luckily, in 2023 we have not had uncontrolled inflows of the famous CZ-5B rocket.

Rest of the world. The Russian space program is doubly hit by the veto of former partners, such as Europe, and the diversion of resources from the Kremlin, but Russia has continued launching cargo missions and a manned mission to the International Space Station (where leaks have been the protagonists). of coolant).

Europe, for its part, launched the last two Ariane 5 and a Vega rocket, which failed to deploy two satellites, including a Spanish nanosatellite. The very poor situation of the European launchers was further clouded by the loss of two tanks of the last Vega rocket. However, Europe has seen the light at the end of the tunnel with the suborbital launch of the Spanish Miura 5 rocket.

We cannot close the post without mentioning that the first launch of 2024 was carried out by ISRO, the Indian space agency and one of the emerging space powers of the coming decades. Last year, India successfully landed near the lunar south pole (where no one had ever landed a spacecraft, much less a rover). The country plans to send Indian astronauts to the Moon in 2040.

