In the midst of a debate between companies and employees about the advantages and disadvantages of returning to the offices or not, there is a sector clearly affected by the situation: real estate investors with office buildings in their investment portfolio.

A report by the real estate consultancy CBRE confirms that offices are adapting to the new space needs of companies with staff that no longer go to the offices either daily or all at the same time, marking hybrid work as the clear winner.

Less space, more flexible. The 2023 Office Occupancy report prepared by the real estate consultancy CBRE shows the adaptation process that office buildings have experienced, given the increase in empty space in offices that did not meet the new needs of companies.

The consulting firm points out that renting static spaces was no longer an option for companies that no longer need as much space as before. The study concludes that operations with companies with more than 2,500 m² of office space have been reduced by 40%, while operations with less office space have been reduced by 25%. Furthermore, 23% of large companies that still maintain their office space have expressed their interest in reducing it.

In the midst of this change in the office concept there is a model that prevails: the so-called Flex options, which bring the coworking model closer to companies that to date had not considered sharing office space with other companies.

Although it may seem paradoxical, despite the fact that the total square meters allocated for offices are reduced, the Flex model allows the surface area to be expanded per position, which increases by 14.1% on average per employee. That is, fewer tables, but larger.

Neither remote nor in-person work: the hybrid day is imposed. Teleworking has doubled its implementation percentage compared to 2019, stabilizing at 13.8% of the active population between 16 and 74 years old. The CBRE study indicates that 11% of the companies consulted offer 100% remote working hours.

At the opposite pole, 100% in-person work has also lost steam with 10% of companies that do not offer their employees another option. The clear winner of the debate on the working day model has been hybrid work, which offers part of the day in person, with an average in Spain of 2.4 days of teleworking per week, compared to 3.2 days remotely from the global and European average.

This commitment to hybrid work means that the average occupancy of the offices remains stable between 60% and 65% of their capacity, except on Fridays, when attendance drops to 25% as it is the preferred day for between 70 and 75% of employees to telework.

Post-pandemic habits: silence and videoconferencing. The new post-pandemic offices have not only reduced their total space, but the use made of it has also changed, forcing building owners to carry out renovations to adapt to the new way of working, increasing by up to 45 % the average cost per employee.

These improvements have required investing in better insulating materials to create concentration areas for employees accustomed to the silence of their home, and more isolated areas equipped with technologies for video calls with other remote workers.

To work you stay at home. The office is for collaboration. The consulting firm's data reveal that the changes in office space have not only changed with respect to the new needs of employees, but have also been adapted to attract those most reluctant to work in person and encourage collaboration and cohesion of employees. the teams.





Change in the distribution of office spaces. Source: CBRE

Some companies have understood that employees are more comfortable teleworking, so it makes no sense to make them go to an office to put on headphones and continue isolated. The new office concept encourages people to go to offices with more open and collaborative spaces.

On average, offices and closed spaces have been reduced by 20% and common work areas have doubled, going from 10% in 2019 offices to an average of 21% in 2023. The large meeting rooms They have been reduced by 40% and have been replaced by multipurpose spaces and informal meeting areas that double their presence.

More fishing hooks used. Offices also want to be a place to build employee loyalty, which is why more and more space is allocated to services, which are expanded from 8% of the office surface to 10% dedicated to common areas such as a cafeteria, terrace, library. , etc.

Offering additional services that have been unusual to date in offices seems to be one of the alternatives that office owners are finding to make their investments profitable and provide new uses for their empty offices.

Image | Pexels (fauxels)