Suara.com – The Indonesian national team will compete in the 2023 Asian Cup from January 12 to February 10 2024 in Qatar. This trip will be a battle for the Garuda squad among the giants.

How could it not be, the Indonesian national team is certain to be in Group D, where the group contains Japan, which has the status of an Asian giant, as well as the strong Iraqi team and Vietnam, which is difficult for Garuda to beat.

In terms of FIFA rankings, these three countries are far above Indonesia. Japan is number 17 in the world, Iraq (63), and Vietnam (94). All three are in the top 100 in the world, while Indonesia is far below, at number 146.

At the most recent meeting, the Indonesian National Team was also beaten 1-5 by Iraq in the 2026 World Cup Qualification match for the Asian Zone on 117 November 2023.

Then Shin Tae-yong as the coach of the Indonesian National Team has never won against Vietnam since coaching the Indonesian National Team in December 2019. His best record is only a draw.

In fact, if you look in more detail, the last time the Indonesian national team won against Vietnam was 2016 at the AFF Cup. Garuda won through goals from Hansamu Yama and Boas Solossa, while Vietnam scored one goal from Nguyen Van Quyet.

The Indonesian national team is not afraid

Even though the Indonesian national team has weak quality on paper, the Red-White team will certainly not give up. Shin Tae-yong even confirmed his target, namely to bring Asnawi Mangkualam cs through to the last 16 of the 2023 Asian Cup.

This statement means that the Indonesian National Team must eliminate two other countries to qualify, whether they have to expel Iraq, Vietnam or Japan at once.

Indonesian National Team Coach, Shin Tae-yong leads a training session at TC in Antalya, Qatar. (doc. PSSI)

“Our target is to reach the top 16, for that I will try. The team is the same way. But in this Asian Cup, Indonesia is the lowest in FIFA ranking,” said Shin Tae-yong to reporters.

“The opponents are also good teams, as are our group. So we will not underestimate our opponents and try to prepare even more,” he added.

Of course Shin Tae-yong's target will not be easy. Because, if we talk about history, the Indonesian national team has never qualified from the group phase since its debut in 1996 or appeared four times in the Asian Cup.

Descent Players Will Be a Force of Surprise

Marc Klok and Shayne Pattynama at a training camp with the Indonesian National Team (pssi.org)

Shin Tae-yong's optimism regarding the Indonesian National Team's target in the 2023 Asian Cup is not mere talk. Of course there are factors that make him feel confident that he can compete with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam.

Player descent is thought to be a factor in Shin Tae-yong's confidence. To face the championship, a total of seven names have been called.

Mereka adalah Jordi Amat (Johor Darul Ta'zim), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Sandy Walsh (KV Mechelen), Shayne Pattyanama (Viking FK), Ivar Jenner (Jong Utrecht), Rafael Struick (Ado den Haag), then Justin Hubner (Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21).

Not to mention four overseas players or have careers abroad. The four players are Pratama Arhan (Tokyo Verdy), Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar (Ansan Greeners), Saddil Ramdani (Sabah FC) and Marselino Ferdinan (KMSK Deinze).

The combination of the best hereditary and local players is predicted to be a surprise force for the Indonesian National Team for its opponents in the 2023 Asian Cup.

Serious Preparation and Trials Against Tough Countries

Senior Indonesian National Team coach, Shin Tae Yong while leading training in Turkiye (pssi.org)

The Indonesian national team is also preparing seriously for the 2023 Asian Cup. Shin Tae-yong's team is holding a training camp (TC) from 20 December 2023 to 6 January 2024 in Turkey.

For your information, the Indonesian National Team is one of the 2023 Asian Cup contestant teams that carried out TC earlier than other countries.

During TC, physical training is one of the training menus given by the Indonesian National Team coaching team. Not infrequently PSSI often shares moments of players training in the gym.

“One of them is strengthening small muscles. In the time given, we maximize it, so that we get perfect results,” said the physical trainer for the Indonesian National Team, Shin Sang-gyu.

“In this short time, it is difficult to increase power directly, but the small muscles that are developed will have an impact on the player's stamina now,” he continued.

“Currently their stamina is very lacking, this strengthening is very important. But the players have good potential, that's why we train in the gym continuously,” he concluded.

The Indonesian national team has also scheduled three tough trials before the 2023 Asian Cup, namely twice against Libya (120) on 2 and 5 January 2024, and once against Iran (21).

Especially against Iran, it is used as a measuring tool for the extent of the Indonesian National Team's capabilities before facing Japan.

List of Indonesian National Team Players during TC for the 2023 Asian Cup:

Kiper:

1. Syahrul Trisna – Persikabo

2. Muhamad Riyandi – Persis Solo

3. Ernando Ari – Persebaya Surabaya

Rear:

4. Justin Hubner – Wolverhampton

5. M. Edo Febriansah – Persib Bandung

6. Wahyu Prasetyo – PSIS Semarang

7. Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta

8. Jordi Amat – Johor Darul Tazim FC

9. Elkan Baggott – Ipswich Town

10. Sandy Walsh – KV Mechelen

11. Shayne Pattynama – Viking FK

12. Asnawi Mangkualam – Jeonnam Dragons

13. Pratama Arhan – Tokyo Verdy

Middle:

14. Saddil Ramdani – Sabah FC

15. Marc Klok – Persib Bandung

16. Ricky Kambuaya – Dewa United

17. Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta

18. One Maulana – Dewa United

19. Adam Alis – Borneo FC

20. Arkhan Fikri – Arema FC

21. Yakob Sayuri – PSM Makassar

22. Yance Sayuri – PSM Makassar

23. Marselino Ferdinand – KMSK Deinze

24. Ivar Jenner – Jong Utrecht

Front:

25. Hokky Caraka – PSS Sleman

26. Ramadhan Sananta – Exactly Solo

27. Dendy Sulistyawan – Bhayangkara Presisi FC

28. Dimas Drajad – Persikabo

29. Rafael Struick – ADO The Hague.