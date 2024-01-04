YouTube is the best-known video platform internationally. Many companies turn to it when they need to publish audiovisual material that, in the end, they want to share on their social networks or any other channel. However, its popularity is one of the main reasons why we must be especially careful with the material we upload to it.

Recently, the Spanish Data Protection Agency has fined an Alicante company, Digiman Alicante, for having published a video on YouTube showing the image of a worker who is no longer part of the workforce. The result, 2000 euros fine for not having removed the video in question in time.

Be careful what you upload to YouTube

According to the information published in the specialized media Confilegal, the former worker affirms that during the time he remained at the company he gave his “verbal authorization, allowing publication on the web pages, catalog, social networks, web platforms, etc. of images where it appeared so that the company could promote its services and facilities.”

However, this same consent was understood to end at the same time that the employment relationship ended, as the worker made known to the company on up to three occasions. Requesting the removal of the images in which it appeared during the years 2019, 2021 and 2022.

In August 2022, the former worker once again realized that his image continued to appear in a video that was hosted on the YouTube channel. And that was when he started the whole dispute again, given the opposing points of view between all the parties involved regarding his possible identification.

Identification of the plaintiff in the video

The denounced company stated that it was practically impossible to recognize the image of the former worker, since it was hidden behind vinyl. Specifically, it said that “the image of the object of this file would be anonymized and does not involve the processing of personal data” adding, furthermore, that it is “difficult to believe that someone could identify the claimant in said image, since the decorative vinyl that “It covers part of his face and his body, acting as a pixelated image.”

However, the AEPD did not agree with this statement. “The vinyl that decorates the window does not completely cover the face. (…) You can see a large part of his forehead and hair, his entire right ear” and different parts of his body, as well as the clothes he is dressed in and the way he is sitting.

Finally, it has been resolved that the AEDP has financially sanctioned the defendant company with 2,000 euros for a violation of article 6 of the Data Protection Law, which contemplates the right “to withdraw your consent at any time.”