Around 1,600 suffer from stress due to the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – About 1,600 troops Israel suffering from stress symptoms due to the war against Hamas in Gaza Strip, Palestine. This data is disclosed

local news site, Walla, on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The report comes as Israel's mental health system faces collapse.

Due to stress, around 250 soldiers had to be dismissed from service.

“Symptoms of combat stress reaction have appeared in at least 1,600 Israeli soldiers since the start of ground operations in the Gaza Strip about two months ago,” said Walla's report, reported by PalestineChronicle, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

“Symptoms can appear during or after activity, and soldiers may experience, among other things, a rapid heartbeat, sweating, a sudden increase in blood pressure, uncontrollable body shaking, confusion, and an inability to move,” the report continued.

“If the symptoms persist for more than four weeks, the soldier's condition may worsen to stress disorder

severe post-trauma,” continued the Walla report.

“Approximately 250 soldiers were discharged from service due to persistent symptoms of combat stress reaction.”

In addition to the poor conditions suffered by thousands of Israeli soldiers, demand for mental health services has increased due to the Gaza war and the system is facing collapse, according to a report published by the Haaretz newspaper.

According to Haaretz, the situation has become even worse because dozens of psychiatrists working in Israel's public mental health system recently left for England.

“The system is short of about 400 psychiatrists,” said Dr ShmuelHirschmann, Chair of the Forum of Mental Health Center Directors.