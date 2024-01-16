In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Immersing yourself in the universe of movies, series and video games is now a more immersive and satisfying experience, thanks to tablets that have evolved exponentially in terms of performance and display. In this sense, it is very advantageous to have a powerful tablet to watch series, movies and, why not, play games from time to time.

And here comes the Teclast T50 to break all records and exceed expectations! With a RRP that stands at 299.99 euros, it now dazzles with an irresistible offer of 140 euros on Aliexpress once you apply the seller's 17-euro discount, with the promise of free three-day shipping. Do you want it in your hands now? You also have it on Amazon for 189.99 euros thanks to a 100 euro discount coupon.

This tablet with Android 13 has a 2K screen, 16GB of RAM and UNISOC Tiger T616 processor, everything you need for great performance.

Screen that captures the essence of each image

The Teclast T50 promises you the magic of 16GB RAM, ensuring that multitasking is as fluid as water. And what about visualization? Account 11 inch BOE 2K display that redefines what clarity means. And if that were not enough, it has a 20 MP Sony cameracapturing every moment with stunning clarity and beauty.

Let's move on to the heart that beats inside this beast: a unisoc T616 chip with 12nm process, with 8 cores of pure power. All this, complemented by a battery capacity that allows you to keep going without worrying about being constantly glued to an outlet.

Connectivity without limits

Plus, connectivity is also a win with the Teclast T50. Offers a 4G LTE connectivity y WiFi 2.4GHz/5GHz, ensuring you are always connected, whether at home, in a cafe or on the go. And if that were not enough, the ability to memory expansion up to 1TB Using a micro SD card means you'll never run out of space.

He elegant, metallic design and the soft curves They ensure that the tablet is not only a powerhouse in terms of performance, but also a beauty to look at and touch. And to make sure every moment of entertainment is immersive, it comes equipped with four speakers that guarantee a listening experience as good as its viewing experience.

The Teclast T50 is not just a tablet: it is an experience, an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of powerful performance, stunning visuals and exceptional design, all for a price that breaks all records. The offer is as good as it sounds, and the tablet is definitely a gem that you will want to get your hands on as soon as possible.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.