In case you have never known, much less played, the NES version of Tetris, Nintendo's classic console, for decades after its launch in 1989, millions of games have ended the same, due to its complexity: a block reaches the top of the screen and activated the “game over” message. And in a historic achievement, a 13-year-old player has become the first human to complete the game, defying the legendary belief that this was impossible.

This is Willis “BlueScuti” Gibson, a boy who already had an outstanding record, since in 2023 he broke a record in a world championship semifinal and who now managed to beat the game during a live broadcast, triggering the “death screen real” at level 157. Something that for the last 34 years, only artificial intelligence had achieved, since “conventional” players were stuck at level 29, where the speed of falling blocks became unapproachable. Milestone within the original NES game from 1989, after a 40-minute, 1,511-line game, collapsing the game upon reaching its functional limits.

What makes BlueScuti's achievement even more incredible (as highlighted in several summaries on YouTube) is that, as we anticipated, until a few years ago, the Tetris community has always thought that it was functionally impossible for a human to exceed 290 lines. . For years it was believed that level 29 was the final level of the game, because at that stage speed reaches its maximum. However, after decades of experimenting with different methods, dedicated players managed to beat it, but despite progressing through the levels, no one reached an end screen.

In 2021, programmer Greg Cannon created StackRabbit, an artificial intelligence (AI) program that played Tetris and managed to advance further through glitchy levels. The AI ​​got past level 235 (which lasted 800 lines instead of around 10) until level 237, at which point the game stopped working, freezing completely.

Something that BlueScuti has now achieved, becoming the first human to complete Tetris. As we said, a historical story that also surprised him, since as he said on his YouTube channel: “When I started playing this game, I never expected the game to fail or surpass it,” adding that “this race was also the record world overall score, level, lines and 19 scores”.

You can see the legendary game from now on in the following video.