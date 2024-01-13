Tetris is one of the most iconic video games in all of history and is in the legendary category. This game is casual, but it can be taken to the competitive field and be one of the most demanding. In fact, there was a version that no one had been able to finish, but a prodigy player just did it after decades.

Given its popular concept, the game was ported to several systems, including the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Something curious about this version is that he considered himself invincible, since after 34 years Since its premiere, no one had managed to reach the end of the game… until now.

13-year-old finally managed to finish NES Tetris

The feat was done by the young man who was barely 13 years old. Willis Gibsonbetter known as Blue Shields in the competitive scene Tetrisin the middle of the semi-final of the Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC) 2023.

The young man played a masterful game of just over 38 minutes and as he approached the 40 minute mark and cleared one more line the game froze: Blue Shields had reached the killscreen and made history.

The visibly surprised young man could not believe the feat and discreetly celebrated as a result of his astonishment. Shortly afterward his mother arrived to congratulate him.

In a later interview on the official channel of Classic Tetris, Blue Shields mentioned that although the nerves began to be felt as the level 30he level 146 It was the most difficult for him, since the color green did not show well on his television.

Finally, Blue Shields He dedicated the record to his father, Adam Gibsonwho unfortunately passed away on December 12.

Why had no one managed to finish Tetris on NES?

Tetris for NES It is so demanding that no professional player had ever managed to reach the final screen or killscreenwhich occurs when the game crashea due to the length of the game, an event that occurred in several retro games. Previously, only artificial intelligence had managed to beat NES Tetris.

When passing the level 29, the speed with which the tetrominoes fall is very high and not only requires enormous concentration, but also equal coordination and speed with the fingers. In fact, the competitive community has mainly 3 methods to play at high speed.

Blue Scuti is the first human to conquer NES Tetris

THE: Press the crosshead only once and hold it down to move the pieces.

Hypertapping: Press the crosshead several times at high speed depending on the number of spaces you want to move the piece.

Rolling: hitting the controller on the back with several fingers to make it collide with your finger on the crosshead. In this way, it is possible to reach up to 20 blows per secondallowing pieces to move faster.

