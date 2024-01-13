There is no doubt that Tetris is one of the most popular franchises in the world of video games. Now we have some curious news to say the least.

Today a new record for the franchise has been confirmed. Blue Shields, a 13-year-old competitive player, has proven to be one of the best at Tetris. He has actively participated in tournaments in 2023 and has achieved an impressive achievement: is the only one in the world to have officially “beat” Tetris on the NES.

He managed to push the game beyond its limits, forcing a “death screen”, where the game collapses by not being able to handle the complexity reached by the player. Through a directyo, he shared this achievement with the world, a unique milestone in the game and one that has impressed the Tetris community.

