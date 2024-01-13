When you play a video game, in addition to doing it for fun, you usually also do it with the goal of being able to complete it. But that is not the case Tetris. The game in its NES version becomes so complicated and so fast that no human has been able to reach the end of the game, since only an AI had been able to continue the game until breaking the game. Until now.

Index

See all sections

The unbeatable game

If you have played Tetris, you will know that as the levels increase, the pieces fall faster, making it impossible to think and check where you should fit them. This is a very original and practical mechanism that turns the experience into a real challenge, so much so that the game continues to increase the level of difficulty until it squeezes the human's capabilities and leads them to defeat.

Does At one time they programmed an AI so that it would be able to recognize the piece and place it perfectly in its place so that the levels would continue to increase and you would know how far the game would be able to go. Which happened, and caused the game to crash due to a fatal error.

The first human to achieve it

The interesting thing about all this is that until now no one had managed to replicate artificial intelligence, since the pieces fall at such a speed that it is almost impossible to get them to the right place to continue advancing in the game. But someone has finally achieved it, and it is none other than Blue Scuti, a 13-year-old Tetris-loving boy who with great skill and technique has managed to achieve what no one had ever achieved before. Break Tetris.

That's how it is. We have had to wait no less than 34 years since Classic Tetris arrived on the Nintendo NES to meet someone who managed to beat the game, achieving an incredible feat that has also been recorded for posterity. It all happened in the semifinals of the Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC), where in addition to achieving the incredible feat of breaking the game, he broke other rworld records of score and level, lines and 19 score.

The secret of the record

In recent years, a wave of young people from an early age has been interested in the world of Tetris, and from some CTWC participants, a technique called “Rolling” which consists of moving your fingers very quickly as if you were making a scratching gesture. In this way, faster pulsations are achieved that allow the pieces to be lowered and moved much faster than conventionally.

Fuente: BlueScuti (YouTube)

Via: Polygon