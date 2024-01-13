With the arrival of 2024, the platforms renew their programming. And they are not poorly stocked, as they gain momentum for a year that promises to be more fierce and complicated than ever. We have made a selection of the best of the month and we have everything: superheroes, dystopias, documentaries and many hours of entertainment. These are our recommendations to watch in January 2024 on the main streaming platforms.

Echo

The first Marvel series of the year finally recovers the setting and style of the publisher's remembered series on Netflix from before the arrival of Disney+. In fact, Echo is a secondary of 'Hawkeye' who here we will see become the right hand of the blind lawyer's greatest enemy, Kingpin. The intervention of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio has been confirmed (and that of Krysten Ritter is rumored). Harsher violence than usual for Disney for a series that could mean a welcome departure from the house's monolithic style.

The Creator

One of the undisputed best science fiction films of 2023 (although its gross was not extraordinary) is now streaming and offers us the possibility of revisiting this fascinating story about AIs, their limits and their possible future advent. In a future war between humans and AIs, a former special forces agent is recruited to locate a mysterious weapon capable of wiping out humanity.

Los 2010





Another season of these documentary series that review the events of an entire decade, in a Tom Hanks production that this time reviews the decade that was from 2010 to 2020. Among other things, they are the years of the second golden age of television, 'Gangnam Style', the advent of social networks, phenomena such as #MeToo and Gamergate and, of course, the arrival of Covid in 2020.

Cryptostatas

A disturbing Netflix documentary about the volatility of cryptocurrencies and how their very intangible nature can be used to create a financial emporium out of nothing. Here, three crypto bros take advantage of the chaotic crypto market and the instability of the post-internet economy to start a high-flying scam that makes them millionaires in record time.

The Snow Society

It has briefly passed through movie screens at the end of 2023, but its final destination is clearly Netflix, where it will undoubtedly become one of the platform's biggest hits at the start of the year. JA Bayona retells, with his usual good eye for narrative and spectacle, the tragedy of the Andes that shocked the world in the seventies, when a group of people had to resort to cannibalism to survive after a plane crash.

Crimes T1-2

After the success of the four-episode special 'Crimes' ('Crims' in its original broadcast on TV3 in Catalan) dedicated to the case of the urban guard that inspired the hugely successful 'The Body on Fire', Netflix brings the first two seasons of this exceptional documentary series that we could see in Spanish on Movistar Plus+. It tells real events in the recent history of Catalonia, is based on a radio program on the air since 2018 and presented by Carles Porta.

The kitchen

A dystopian story set in 2040 London that has been praised for its critical vision of gentrification: in this future world, rising house prices and the eradication of the Welfare State push the poorest classes into slums. like The Kitchen. A former thief will be forced to participate in a robbery with unforeseeable consequences.

Intruder

A very special film that comes exclusively to Prime Video and is co-directed by Australian Garth Davis, co-creator of the acclaimed thriller 'Top of the Lake'. With an excellent cast led by Saoirse Ronan, the film tells how a couple farms an isolated piece of land that has belonged to them for generations, but their lives are altered by a stranger who appears at their door with a surprising proposal regarding a dystopian future. in a story of vibrant psychological science fiction.

Hazbin Hotel

A crazy animated series for adults produced by the very popular indie A24 after its first episode was produced completely autonomously by its creator, Vivienne Medrano, through crowdfunding. In the series, Charlie Morningstar, princess of Hell, searches for a way for demons to be “rehabilitated” and allowed into Heaven. To do this, she opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers demons the opportunity to redeem themselves.

True Detective: Polar Night

With a simultaneous premiere on Movistar Plus+, the fourth season of 'True Detective' arrives on HBO Max, this time with a unique incentive: Jodie Foster as the protagonist. On this occasion we put aside the sweaty desert setting for a new season that tastes like a reformulation of the concept of the series and that begins when under the eternal night of Alaska, eight men operating in an Arctic Research Station disappear without a trace. .

The Curse

The best series of 2022 was 'The Trials', a gem of meta black humor directed and performed by Nathan Fielder, and which now returns in 'The Curse'. Skyshowtime, despite its modesty, has already given us one of the essential productions of 2023, 'Poker Face', and it is very possible that in 2024 it will do a double: co-starring Emma Stone, 'The Curse' presents us with a newly married couple who strive to bring their vision of environmentally friendly housing to a small community. But a reality TV producer sees a good opportunity in his story for a show.

Anthony Burgess, beyond A Clockwork Orange

This French documentary analyzes the impact that Anthony Burgess's novel 'A Clockwork Orange' had on society and, later, the film adaptation made by Stanley Kubrick and which was banned in many countries. The documentary also recovers an autobiographical manuscript by Burgess, 'The Clockwork Condition' and analyzes the prophetic and visionary value of the original work.

Isaac Asimov, a message for the future

One of the key figures of world science fiction, Isaac Asimov, author of works such as 'Foundation', is “resurrected” thanks to AI, which interprets in images a message that the writer left for the men and women of the future thirty years after his death. This documentary recovers that message so that we can analyze to what extent he earned the status of his visionary.

