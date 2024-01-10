Suara.com – Cinta Laura and Arya Vasco enjoyed the end of year holiday together with a trip abroad. The country visited by this young couple is still in the Southeast Asia region, namely Vietnam.

This country, which is known for its cultural beauty, has become a fun date location for Cinta and Arya Vasco. Apart from that, the holiday outfit worn by Cinta Laura also makes people lose focus because it is cool and very fashionable. Check out the following photos of Cinta Laura and Arya Vasco's holiday in Vietnam.

1. Cinta Laura started her holiday in Vietnam by eating a piece of bread. The Indonesian and German half-breed artist looks beautiful with natural make-up and loose hair.

Portrait of Laura and Arya Vasco's love holiday in Vietnam. (Instagram/claurakiehl)

2. Cinta Laura's appearance while in Vietnam looked stunning with the casual outfit she wore. Cinta is so beautiful when taking photos with a view of the Trn Quc Pagoda which is the oldest pagoda in Hanoi.

3. While other tourists generally take photos in aesthetic places, Cinta Laura instead chose to take photos on the train tracks. This artist, who was born on August 17 1993, even sat on the rails in a relaxed manner and of course remained optimally beautiful.

4. Cinta Laura enjoyed the end of year holiday in Vietnam together with her lover, Arya Vasco. The two lovebirds were very affectionate when they took a photo together on the train tracks which were quite busy with tourists.

5. The couple, who both look Caucasian, looks so happy because they can go on holiday together. Cinta and Arya went on a trip together to explore Hanoi, Vietnam, which is famous for its cultural beauty.

6. Cinta Laura also posed in the blooming sunflower garden. Meanwhile, behind it stands a sturdy fort-like building which is one of Hanoi's cultural heritage.

7. Cinta Laura's body goals are really shown off on her vacation. Cinta Laura herself combines a crop top and denim trousers with a light blue sling bag. Cinta Laura's long legs make you jealous, right?

8. On the following day, the artist and singer whose full name is Cinta Laura Kiehl appeared with a truly eye-catching look. Cinta combines a mini skirt and gray tank top with a brown fur jacket and boots.

9. Not only enjoying the natural beauty and buildings with cultural and historical value in Hanoi, Cinta and Arya Vasco also tried out various culinary delights there. There were quite a lot of menus ordered by Cinta and Arya to enjoy as stomach fillers.

10. The next day, Cinta Laura still chose to continue her trip and explore Hanoi. And in the end he returned to take photos by the lake, although with a different shooting angle and outfit.

Cinta Laura and Arya Vasco's vacation moment in Vietnam was exciting and fun, wasn't it? Even though there aren't too many intimate photos of the two of them in the media, it doesn't reduce the happiness of Cinta and Arya who can go on holiday together. Moreover, simple and fashionable Love OOTDs can really be an inspiration.

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah