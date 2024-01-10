loading…

Many Middle Eastern countries were drawn into Israel's war against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The war in Gaza, for all intents and purposes, has restored the importance of the Palestinian issue in regional and international politics in the Middle East. Both the death toll and the resulting humanitarian disaster make the 2023 conflict the most serious outbreak of fighting in the Israeli-Palestinian arena for decades.

The scale of Hamas' attacks on Israel and the killing of civilians on October 7 have fundamentally changed the discourse in Israel on the Palestinian issue in a way that will likely persist for years to come. Concerns have been raised over the possibility of a large-scale movement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and a significant increase in violence against communities in the occupied West Bank.

Although the conflict is primarily fought in the occupied Palestinian territories and tactical fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border—and (so far) has not reached regional dimensions—it has had an impact on broader relations such as those between Israel and Lebanon. Gulf countries and Israel.

10 Middle Eastern Countries That Were Involved in the War between Israel and Hamas

1. Egypt



Photo/Reuters

Egypt borders the Gaza Strip and plays a role in mediating talks between Israel and Palestinian factions. Egypt has historically been involved in efforts to broker ceasefires and increase stability in the region.

According to the Guardian, Egypt, which borders Israel and Gaza, has long had a complicated relationship with Hamas, one of which is because Hamas is a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Although Cairo signed a formal peace agreement with Israel in 1978 at Camp David, Egyptian society has tended to be more pro-Palestinian than in successive Egyptian regimes – except for a brief government led by the Muslim Brotherhood that was overthrown in 2013.

While Cairo has acted as an interlocutor between Hamas and Israel in times of conflict, Egypt has long been concerned about the desire of some on the Israeli side for Egypt to take responsibility for Gaza, citing Egypt's rule of the coastal strip from 1948-67.

2. Qatar



Photo/Reuters

Qatar has provided financial assistance to the Palestinian territories and is involved in diplomatic efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They also contribute to humanitarian projects in Gaza.

Qatari officials find themselves in a very different position, not to mention the center of media attention, as Doha has become the center of diplomatic negotiations to secure the release of more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7.

Article 7 of Qatar's 2003 constitution places 'international dispute resolution' at the heart of the country's foreign policy, and for two decades Qatari officials have served as intermediaries connecting parties who could not or would not engage directly.

Qatar's role was crucial in the latest ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas which stated that Israeli and Palestinian prisoners would be released and a four-day ceasefire would come into effect. Qatari mediation was prominent in its response to Israel's 50-day war on Gaza in the summer of 2014 as Qatari diplomats engaged extensively with US, Turkish and Hamas officials during the conflict.