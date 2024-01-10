¡Happy new year 2024! Nintendo is celebrating with offers in the eShop of Switch the end of 2023, these discounts in indies are to start off on the right foot, especially with sales of precio so extenuating.

We are talking about 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on sale for less than 5 eurosthat you should play no matter what and that you may regret not buying them at the time.

Christmas may have its days numbered -unless the Three Wise Men arrive-, but we know that playing a lot for very little will never end; until we stop publishing reports of this style.

And although it is a compilation with indie games on offereach one has its distinctive genre: platforming, driving, sports, metroidvania and/or rogue-lite are some of them.

And to spice up all this, how about we start with what could be the calmest of all? A title focused on sportswhich is specified in one in particular and requires patience.

10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on offer to play no matter what

Golf Story

Golf Story It is a sports game that combines golf with RPG touches and a story over five rounds where a golfer must give up everything he loves in exchange for one last chance to see his dreams come true.

The first of these 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on sale It offers us a challenge to beat the best players in any league, through 8 unique environments with challenges, people and secrets; all this with a 67% discount and for €4.94 on the eShop.

Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair it's a 2D platform game Donkey Kong Country style highly recommended and difficult. A game by Playtonic Games formed by Rare veterans and another of the 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on offer to play no matter what.

Their archenemy – Capital B – is up to no good. If they want to thwart their “hive mind” plan to enslave an entire kingdom of bees, they will have to enter the “impossible” lair. You are able? Thanks to its 90% discount you have it for €2.99 in the eShop.

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Sanctuary It is a fusion between metroidvania and a monster training game. Get your team, train them and fight with them in a pixelated world with side perspective and turn-based combat.

The mission begins by choosing a spectral familiar, who will guide you on the adventure in Sanctuary and will accompany you until you have caught the first 101 creatures. For €3.99 on the eShop, thanks to its 65% offer, you can fight in 3v3 fights in your world.

Shakedown Hawaii

Shakedown Hawaii is an open-world action game from a top-down perspective, with retro aesthetics and style of the original GTA. It is another of the 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on offer to play no matter what.

With a 16-bit style it's even crazier than all this, releasing on Wii and Wii U last year, you have three protagonists through an open world full of missions, side missions, arcade challenges… All for 3, €99 in Nintendo eShop, for its 80% offer and translated into Spanish.

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos it's a Classic adventure game for up to 4 players with modern rogue-lite elements and randomized dungeonsis part of these 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on sale.

Play alone or cooperatively to defeat the Titans, because deep in the four Great Dungeons, the ancient seals that keep them locked away have deteriorated and it's time to fight them. With its 90% offer, it can be purchased for €1.99 on the eShop.

My time at Portia

My time at Portia is a life and farm simulator released by Pathea and Team17, a huge indie between 68½ and 135 hours to complete everything and another one of these 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on offer to play no matter what.

Inspired by Studio Ghibli, play in an unforgettable post-apocalyptic wonderland, exploring new lands or recovering treasures in ancient ruins and dungeons. The rest? Its 90% offer leaves the game at €2.99 on the PS Store, close to candy.

Neon Abyss

Neon Abyss was not missing among these 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on saleit's a frenzy action platformer with dungeon crawling where you shoot your way across the chasm as a member of the Grim Squad.

Each game is a different experience and each decision changes the rules of the game thanks to unlimited item synergies and a unique dungeon evolution system. All of this now with a 75% discount and for €4.99 in the eShop.

Eldest Souls

Eldest Souls is frenetic and very difficult, it offers a experiencia Boss-Rush Dark Souls style and that is why the report continues with the 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on sale, for less than 5 euros, that you should play no matter what.

In a final act of revenge, the ancient gods have unleashed great desolation upon the world. Humanity's only hope is a lone warrior…and his obsidian sword. Discover the rest thanks to its 75% discount and its €4.99 on the eShop.

Inertial Drift

Inertial Drift It's an arcade racing game, so you have to forget everything you knew about drifting. This game joins the list of 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on sale.

It's set in a '90s-style retro-futuristic world, with a very unique driving model and incredibly satisfying dual-stick drift mechanics. All this with an offer of 75% and €4.99 in the eShop.

Crown Trick

Crown Trick It is a roguelike that is somewhat strange and different from the rest, a role-playing adventure with beautiful animations characterized by turn-based combat and a very attractive interactive strategy.

As a last Nintendo Switch indie gem on saleenters a changing labyrinth where mastering the elements is key and along the way you must discover the mysteries of an underground world, all at an 80% discount and for €3.99 on the eShop.

We hope you have started the new year 2024 with the best of joy and good know-how, but above all you can do it by playing; and if it is with this type of discounts in digital formatWell, better.

Some 10 indie Nintendo Switch gems on sale that we leave for less than 5 euros They fall within our personal recommendations, we hope you like them.