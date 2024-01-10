loading…

Many trends will occur in 2024. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The world is at a time where we are looking for predictions about what will happen in the future.

Futurist Bernard Marr shares his top 10 global trends for 2024. Some trends may be expected, some stem from momentum created years before 2024, and others are problems that still exist decades ago.

10 Global Trends in 2024 Futurist Version

1. AI revolutions



Photo/Reuters

According to futureiot, from healthcare innovation to job market shifts, Artificial Intelligence is changing our lives. Find out how this technological wonder becomes an everyday reality!

2. Climate Political Action

As the climate crisis escalates, watch how politics shapes the future of our planet. Discover the important role of green energy and carbon capture!

3. Decisive Election



Photo/Reuters

2024 is a historic year with very important elections around the world. Understand the global impact!

4. Economic Roller Coaster

Get ready for an economic shock! I will outline what to expect from the global economy in 2024.

5. The Future of Work



Photo/Reuters

Delve into the ever-evolving work landscape. From the return of the office to the rise of remote working.

6. Wealth Gap Challenge



Photo/Reuters

Photo/Reuters

Explores the growing wealth gap between generations and its potential social impact.

7. Urban Expansion

Launching futureiot, with the skyrocketing urban population, discover the challenges and opportunities it creates.

8. Culture War

See how the internet is fueling societal divisions and what impact it will have on the future.

9. Educational Revolution

Lifelong learning is more important than ever. Learn about the changing face of education.

10. Migration Trends



Photo/Reuters

Discover how global migration is shaping our world, from the political landscape to the structure of society.

