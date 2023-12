Who are they and what do they do? The neighborhood heroes of Zwolle. People who are always there for others. With a pan of soup, walking the dog, a chat or just doing a job at home. There are many thousands of them, but they often do their work in anonymity. “Because they are often too modest to show off,” says Joost van Dieren of the ChristenUnie Zwolle. That is why his group starts a search for these people.