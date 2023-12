“The demolition of the IJsselhallen is a great assignment for our company. We have already done a number of circular works. We map all released materials. We will professionally dismantle these materials during execution and later transport them to a new location. We will recycle high-quality materials that cannot be immediately reused. For example, the concrete from the building is reused in the production of new concrete,” says Jorrit Scheffer, the director of the contractor.