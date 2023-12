The bakery’s regular customers all sympathize with the career change. “Last weekend we announced via social media that I was quitting and who would be my successor. I was not there last weekend, but there were many positive reactions,” laughs Arend Kisteman. “They also favor my successor in the bakery. He had been my right-hand man for eight years. Fortunately, the customers didn’t come here for me, they come for the product. And that will continue soon.”