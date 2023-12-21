Suara.com – Member of the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) Puadi said that his party had not received information regarding the speech of the Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan who discussed his political support for Prabowo Subianto at the National Meeting of the Indonesian Market Traders Association or APPSI.

“We haven't received the information yet,” said Puadi when contacted, Thursday (21/12/2023).

He admitted that he only learned about this information from journalists. According to this, this information will be followed up through a Bawaslu study.

“For now we are just waiting for further information, we will study the information,” said Puadi.

For your information, a viral video clip on social media shows the General Chair of PAN who is also the Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan, touching on statements regarding the reading of prayers and final tahiyat.

In the video, Zulhas stated that currently there are people who are afraid to accept the Al Fatihah prayer during prayer because they are identical to the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 1 Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin (Amin).

Zulhas' statement was allegedly conveyed in the National Working Meeting forum of the All Indonesian Market Traders Association (APPSI).

Zulhas said it told a story he found and conveyed to the kiai. On that occasion, Zulhas also offended people today in his final tahiyat when praying, not pointing his index finger but two fingers because he is so in love with presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto.

“If the Maghrib prayer reads Al-Fatihah Walad Dhollin, some are silent now, sir, some are silent now, some are silent now, do you know why they are silent, some are silent now? Because of their love for that Pak Prabowo. That's tahiyatul sir kiai, tahiyatul akhir it's the end of this (pointing with index finger) sir kiai, now there's a lot of this (pointing with two fingers) sir,” said Zulhas in the video.

The Secretary General of PAN, Eddy Soeparno gave a defense regarding the viral video of Zulhas's statement regarding recitations in prayers and the afterlife.

He said that if there is a statement, it must be seen in a balanced and objective manner. According to him, it is inappropriate for Zulhas' statement to be taken in the context of religious blasphemy.

“It is not appropriate for Pak Zul's statement to be taken in the context of blasphemy. Let's ensure that the current increasingly dynamic political climate is not injected by incitement and hoaxes from parties who intend to disrupt our democratic party,” Eddy told reporters, Wednesday ( 12/20).

According to Eddy, what Zulhas conveyed was a story about the conditions in the community he encountered. He said that an example of this is when prayer readings are associated with certain couples.

This, he said, was also conveyed in a video by clerics such as Ust. Adi Hidayat and Ust. Abdul Somad.

“For example, when someone recites Amiin, they are referred to or associated with one of the presidential candidates. Because of that, they ultimately choose to recite Amiin silently. Apparently, this unique symptom has also been described by two famous ulama such as Ust. Adi Hidayat and Ust. Abdul Somad previously, ” he said.