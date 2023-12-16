“It's fight club. We're not talking about fight club.” The phrase is from David and as surprising as his nod to D. Fincher's very famous film may be, it has nothing to do with dystopian cinema, clandestine associations or select clubs in which secrecy prevails. What he is talking about is Koolau Ranch, an immense mansion that is being built on a remote island in Hawaii. A very special one, yes. If David assures that he and the rest of the employees who are shaping the construction must observe the same law of silence that prevailed between Brad Pitt and Eduard Norton in Fincher's film, it is because of the nature of the work.

Koolau Ranch will be neither more nor less than Mark Zuckerberg's new mega mansion, a ranch as exclusive as it is luxurious, select… and secret.

Movement on Kaua'i. Kaua'i has long ceased to be a quiet Hawaiian island bordered by paradisiacal beaches and landscapes that have earned it the nickname “Garden Island.” At least in part of the island, somewhat smaller than Gran Canaria, it is common to see the movement of hundreds of workers, vans with materials and other construction machinery. And its name has surprisingly appeared on the websites of international media such as Wired, The Telegraph or the New York Post, something surprising for an island where only 73,300 people live and where in the 70s only two traffic lights worked.

If that remote Hawaiian region now registers this movement of vehicles and workers and makes headlines in the international press, it is because of its new tenant: Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, CEO of Meta, owner of one of the richest fortunes on the planet and without a doubt one of the most relevant and controversial figures in the technology sector. Despite his enormous efforts to keep the project secret, its media reach and the size of Koolau Ranch have caused it to awaken interest beyond the island.









A (minimum) 270 million dollar complex. If we have been able to learn about Zuckerberg's plans in Kaua'i it is thanks to the exhaustive research work carried out by Guthrie Scrimgeour for Wired, a medium that has interviewed former employees of the construction site, professionals close to the project and people close to the businessman. With all that material and the documents and plans that Scrimgeour has been able to consult thanks to public records, he has put together a rough description of what Koolau Ranch will be like. And the result is worthy of the mega-mansion club to which other magnates have accustomed us.

Koolau Ranch will cost at least $270 million. And the at least is an important nuance because, as Wired details, the figure responds only to the sum of what the land cost, valued at around 170 million, and the main work, which mobilizes another 100. The amount is in any case the high enough to make it stand out in Kaua'i's construction sector, where Zuckerberg's real estate project stands out for both its cost and its secrecy.

Huge, luxurious and self-sufficient. Three adjectives that fit what the CEO of Meta has in mind for the Hawaiian island. We start with the first one. Wired estimates that the complex covers nearly 500 hectares and includes a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter and a dozen buildings with at least 30 rooms and 30 bathrooms. The complex is structured around two mansions with a total area comparable to that of a football field and equipped with elevators, a professional kitchen and work spaces, such as offices and conference rooms.

They are not the only details that have emerged from the ambitious Koolau Ranch. The complex will be unconventional, and not only because of its gigantic bunker. The plans include 11 homes that form a kind of disk and are assembled in the trees of a nearby wooded area. As if such a sight were not curious enough, they are also connected by rope bridges, so their tenants will be able to go from one to the other without having to go down to the ground.





Image of the coast of Kaua'i.

More than a XXXL house. The dimensions and services of Koolau Ranch suggest that Zuckerberg is looking for something more than an XXL house to stay with his wife and children. Wired explains in fact that, although the complex is not yet fully finished, the tycoon has already held corporate meetings there.

So that neither he nor his guests miss any of the services they would enjoy in a big city, Koolau Ranch incorporates a gym, sauna, jacuzzi, swimming pool, tennis court, guest houses, operations buildings… and even a large water tank 16 meters in diameter and five meters high that, together with a pumping system, will allow the complex to be self-sufficient. They won't lack food either. On the huge plot there are agricultural crops and livestock are raised.

Big… and secret. There is a fourth adjective that suits the complex just as well and that is secrecy. Zuckerberg and his team have taken special care to ensure that the entire Koolau Ranch project is developed with the utmost discretion, not an easy task given the businessman's media reach and the large size of the work. As one of the former employees, David, acknowledges to Wired, the personnel in charge of working on the plot are completely prohibited from sharing details about their work. “It's fight club. We're not talking about fight club.”

Ironies aside, carpenters, electricians, painters… must go through security booths and are subject to a confidentiality agreement. Airing data about the work, even through the networks or among colleagues from other teams, can cost them their jobs, according to the rumors that circulate among the staff.

“The only other time this happens is when protected military installations are created. It is very rare for a private project to include a confidentiality agreement,” a construction worker on the island tells Wired. The secrecy of the project also does not help that it is being developed in an isolated area, on the north coast, and that – according to the American publication – the property of Kaua'i is in the hands of a dozen companies.

Leak and attack proof. If it is difficult to access information about the complex, it will be even more difficult to enter it: Koolau Ranch is guarded with a vast network of cameras – only one of its operations buildings exceeds 20 – and security guards. The mansion is also designed to offer attack-proof armor. As if cameras and sworn guards were not enough, it incorporates a 460 m2 underground shelter equipped with a metal door reinforced with concrete that can be reached through a tunnel that connects the mansions.

In addition to the deployment of cameras, Koolau Ranch will have soundproof closures and doors that in some rooms will be designed to emit the design of the walls that surround them. Such a display has already heated the imagination of the island's inhabitants, where rumors are circulating about Zuckerberg's plans to build a bunker or an “underground city.”

A project not without controversy. It's not all luxury, big data and secrecy surrounding Koolau Ranch. Wired reveals that the project also has its controversial side. Zuckerberg began acquiring the properties years ago, in 2014, and the process has not always been smooth, which has led to lawsuits and auctions. In mid-2020, in fact, a petition was launched to “stop Mark Zuckerberg from colonizing Kaua'i” that ended up adding more than a million signatures. The CEO of Meta has also received criticism from local journalists.

