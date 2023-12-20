The Zontes ZT 501-E and ZT 501-K scooters represent traditional “low wheel” road scooters, both are 15 inch with 120/70 tires at the front and 160/60 at the rear), offering good capacity of load and a seat height of 770 millimeters which makes them usable even by those who are not particularly tall. Among the standard equipment we also find a large windscreen with hand guards, LED lights and digital display.

Compared to the “E” version, the “K” has slightly more rounded shapes, while the rest of the technical data sheet should remain unchanged: 17 liter tank, 208 kg weight in running order, maximum speed of 175 km/h and declared consumption of 4 liters per 100 kilometres.