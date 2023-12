The memory: “He was the true architect of the Pibe coup. An example for everyone, he loved his city above all else”

They grew up together, in football and beyond. From military service in Rome, to Cecchignola, to the blue of Napoli and the national team. Dino Zoff and Totonno Juliano were first of all friends, respectable people who had formed a strong bond even off the pitch and with their respective families.