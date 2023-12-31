The rossoblù are in Udine to stay in the Champions League zone. The Dutchman and the Scotsman, arm and mind, 11 goals between them are the coach's guarantee

Matteo Dalla Vite

December 30 – 09:24 – Bologna

The Champions League “Business class” ticket? Thiago plans to take it back immediately after overtaking Fiorentina. And to put it back in his pocket, the Bologna coach is ready to rely once again on the “strange” couple, the one formed by Lewis Ferguson and Joshua Zirkzee. In Thiago Motta's positional game – the one in which it doesn't matter which role you grew up in but the position on the pitch you have to occupy – one and the other can score goals, assists, be the arm and the mind, the mind and the arm . Well, one is Lewis Ferguson who in a year and a half multiplied the purchase value (3.5 million); and the other is Joshua Zirkzee, the player whose name is now filled with highlighter underlines, the big boy who seems imbued with everything that leads to greatness. “But we have no intention of letting him go – CEO Claudio Fenucci said to Radio Lega Serie A -: and there's absolutely no question of it for January.” A bit like sporting director Di Vaio said: “Do you make phone calls? No, but we wouldn't even answer.” The fact is that next summer the two will be in almost every “trend” of the big teams: Ferguson and Zirkzee are big shots of the Serie A. Eleven goals between two: of the 21 total. Certainly no small impact.

11 goal his 21

—

Yes, but why do the two get along so well? Simple: having said that together they scored 11 of the 21 total goals (more than half of the entire team's tally), it happened that on 3 occasions Bologna scored with one of their duets. The summary: in Juventus-Bologna (1-1), 27 August, 24', delicious ball from Zirkzee on the edge of the area and diagonal from Ferguson. Then, against Lazio the scene repeats itself: it's November 3rd, the start of the second half, Zirkzee again on the edge of the area, Luis Alberto doesn't filter, Marusic doesn't have the reading ready and the Scot scores his second goal of the season (now is at 4, the assist against Atalanta was from Orsolini from a corner). Against Inter at San Siro, let's talk about the championship, the “compensation” takes place by Lewis: deep ball and Zirkzee paints the magic between three men and completely wrong-footed Sommer. “I like playing with Joshua, because he is a player with quality, he has everything to do well. We have played many matches with him and I like him” underlined Ferguson. The two do not have defined roles: just as Joshua is a true “nine and a half” (centre forward's DNA, number 10's feet) and varies and plays and opens and “dialogues”, so Ferguson starts as an attacking midfielder but you see him conclude, move back , be the first start of the maneuver in a low position or on the outside for that play of positions that distinguishes Bologna.

Odd couple

—

Reiterating that Ferguson has become the best Scottish scorer in the history of Serie A ahead of his compatriot Denis Law, who scored ten goals for Torino in 1961-1962, here we are at the other of the Odd Couple: at the moment, Joshua has 7 goals in Serie A. And he scored 5 away from home, namely at San Siro against Inter, in Reggio Emilia, in Florence (the only one that did not bring points) and two in Salerno, home of the only away victory of Bologna. And CEO Fenucci says: “Motta works as if he were to stay for a long time. Castro and Adzic? Interesting profiles.” The rest is today, with Bologna having not won 4 games in a row since 1967. Times close to dreams.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Kevin away, Fenucci dreams

—

All this while Bonifazi is not called up (he will say goodbye in January: watch out for Salernitana, if Mazzocchi doesn't go to Naples, Sassuolo and Cagliari) and Claudio Fenucci himself frames the magical moment after the termination of the Growth Decree. “I honestly consider it an incomprehensible decision. The measure had restored credibility to Italian football, as demonstrated by the results obtained last year in the European cups, and had a limited impact on state finances: now we will probably attract less strong players. Bologna's moment “It all starts with the arrival of Thiago and the strengthening of the squad: we want to build something important. The process for Nuovo Dall'Ara? We are in the process of closing the services conference.” And of reopening dreams after twenty years without Europe.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED