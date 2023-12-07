loading…

Gal Meir Eisenkot (left), Israeli soldier who died in the war against Hamas in northern Gaza. He is the son of Gadi Eisenkot, a War Cabinet minister and former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Photo/IDF

GAZA – A soldier Israel, who was the son of a War Cabinet minister, was killed during fighting against Hamas near Jabaliya Camp, north Gaza, Palestine, on Thursday. The soldier was hit by a bomb explosion in a tunnel near the Jabaliya camp.

Master Sergeant Gal Meir Eisenkot (25) who died was the son of Gadi Eisenkot, one of the War Cabinet ministers who was also the former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF officially announced the death of two reservists during fighting in the Gaza Strip, one of them Eisenkot. His death brings the number of soldiers killed in ground attacks to 89.

Master Sergeant Gal Meir Eisenkot of Battalion 699 Brigade 551, from Herzliya. His father, Gadi Eisenkot, is currently a minister in the current emergency government on behalf of Benny Gantz’s National Unity party.

According to a Times of Israel report, Friday (8/12/2023), Gal Eisenkot was rushed in serious condition to a hospital in Israel, where he died from his injuries.

The second soldier killed was Sergeant Major Jonathan David Deitch (34), from Reconnaissance Battalion 6623, 55th Brigade, from Harish. He was killed in a firefight in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to local media reports, Gadi Eizenkot was conducting a situation assessment with Minister Benny Gantz during the fighting in Gaza. Eizenkot watched the fighting unfold and was told minutes later that his son was among the wounded.

In response to the death, Gantz expressed his sincere condolences and praised Gal’s unwavering dedication to his country.

“Today, during our patrol at the 162nd Division headquarters, we received the heartbreaking news of the disappearance of Gal, the son of my best friend Gadi Eizenkot. Gal exemplified unwavering service by enlisting in the reserve forces, driven by love for the country where he grew up,” he said.

“Our thoughts and support are with Gadi and the entire family during this difficult time. “Let us honor Gal’s sacrifice by continuing the noble cause he so bravely fought for.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families.

“Lehna and Gadi Eisenkot, Sara and I are devastated by the loss of your son, Gal. We stand with you in this time of deep sorrow. Gal was a brave warrior, a true hero,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also spoke after Gal Eisenkot’s death. “Michal and I are saddened and saddened by the deep sorrow experienced by Gadi and Hana Eisenkot over the death of their son Gal in fighting in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

(but)