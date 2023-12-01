loading…

Israeli Zionist soldiers shot dead an Israeli civilian because they thought they were part of the Hamas military wing that opened fire on people at a Jerusalem bus stop on Thursday. Photo/REUTERS

JERUSALEM – A Zionist soldier Israel shot dead an Israeli civilian because he thought he was part of the Hamas military wing that opened fire on people at a Jerusalem bus stop on Thursday.

The Israeli civilian’s name is Yuval Doron Castleman. He initially opened fire on one of two members of Hamas’ military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades during the attack at the bus stop.

One of the two off-duty Zionist soldiers arrived at the scene of the attack and mistook Castleman for the third attacker from the al-Qassam Brigades and was shot dead.

Israeli media reported Castleman will be 38 years old on Friday (1/12/2023).

“The findings of the investigation so far indicate that during the attack, one of the (Israeli army) soldiers identified and falsely suspected the late Yuval (Doron Castleman), who acted bravely to neutralize the terrorists, to be the third terrorist,” Israel Police said in a statement Friday’s statement, which was reported by Reuters, Saturday (2/12/2023).

“The same soldiers also opened fire on him causing him to be seriously injured and tragically die this evening (Thursday),” the statement continued.

Security camera footage obtained by Reuters showed a white car pulling up next to a busy bus stop. Two men then came out, guns drawn, and charged into the crowd as people scattered. Shortly after, the attackers were also shot.

Video on social media showed Castleman firing his gun at one of the attackers, then throwing away the weapon, kneeling and raising his hands in the air as if to signal not to be shot by soldiers.

“We share our condolences with the family members of the late Yuval who acted bravely and saved lives, and share our condolences with the families of the others killed in the attack and hope for a speedy recovery for the injured victims,” ​​added the police statement.

