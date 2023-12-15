loading…

Israeli Zionist soldiers broadcast Jewish prayers through speakers at the Jenin Mosque, West Bank. Palestinians condemned it, considering it an act of inciting religious war. Photo/REUTERS

WEST BANK – The Palestinian Presidency strongly condemned the army's actions Israel which broadcasts Jewish prayers through the speakers of the Jenin Mosque, West Bank. The action is considered to have ignited a religious war.

Video footage obtained by AFP shows Israeli soldiers inside a mosque in the Jenin refugee camp. He then used a speaker to recite the Shema Yisrael, a central prayer in Judaism.

Towards the end of the clip, laughter can be heard as the soldier walks out of the mosque and Hanukkah songs can be heard coming from the mosque's speakers.

It is not clear when the video recording was made. However, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces were involved in a deadly attack in Jenin this week that killed 11 Palestinians.

“The desecration by Israeli occupation forces of a mosque in the Jenin camp is shameful and condemnable behavior,” said Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh in a statement, as quoted by AFP, Friday (15/12/2023).

He then considered the actions of the occupying army as an attempt to instigate a religious war.

“The fire of religious war that Israel wants to ignite is not only limited to the Palestinian territories, but will spread throughout the world if they remain silent about Israel's crimes and violations of the rights of the Palestinian people,” he explained.

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community and the United States to put pressure on Israel to stop violations against the Palestinian people, their property and their holy sites.

The Israeli military claims that the soldiers involved in the Jenin Mosque desecration have been dismissed from operational duty to face disciplinary procedures.

“Steps will be taken as appropriate against those who do not act in accordance with the values ​​of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces),” said IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

In Gaza, where Israel is engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas and has been shelling the territory for weeks, the Hamas Antiquities Ministry estimates that more than 100 mosques have been destroyed by Israeli forces.

