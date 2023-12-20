loading…

IDF snipers shot dead a mother and her daughter inside the Holy Family Church in Gaza, Palestine. Ironically, Israeli officials deny the existence of a church in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – An official Israel denies the existence of a church in Gaza, Palestine. This was in response to reports that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) snipers shot dead a mother and her daughter inside a Catholic Church in the besieged region.

“I saw the report this morning,” Israeli Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, told LBC's Nick Ferrari.

“There are no churches in Gaza so I'm not really sure,” said the Zionist official, as reported by Sky News, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

He went on to say, “Unfortunately there are no Christians because they were expelled by Hamas.”

When Ferrari said he had spoken to a member of Parliament yesterday whose family members at the church were Christians, the Zionist official tried to deflect; “I don't know what happened.”

“I don't know who was attacked,” he said.

As previously reported, IDF snipers on Saturday last week shot dead a mother and her daughter who were inside the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in Gaza City.

Local Latin Catholic Church authorities said the sniper attack also wounded seven other people.

“An Israeli army sniper killed two Christian women (Nahed and her daughter; Samar) inside the Holy Family parish in Gaza on Saturday,” said a statement from the media office of the Latin Patriarchate, which is based in the city of Jerusalem, although the church is located there. Gaza City.