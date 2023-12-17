loading…

A Zionist officer claims that Israel loses a soldier every minute in the war in Gaza. This claim was made when he persuaded students to register as soldiers. Photo/Middle East Monitor

TEL AVIV – A military officer Israel Erez Eshel has gone viral after persuading students to register as soldiers and contribute to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

In a video, the officer told Torah students that the country was losing many soldiers to the war.

He claimed 1,300 of Israel's casualties were among soldiers—a claim that contradicted official military figures.

“Israel loses a soldier every 5 minutes,” he said in the video.

However, the video recording also shows the students' disagreement with Eshel's persuasion with some of the students asking him to stop making his speech.

2 Israeli Soldiers Killed Again

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday (17/12/2023) announced the death of two more soldiers in a ground operation against Hamas in Gaza on Saturday.

Thus, the death toll of Israeli soldiers during ground operations in Gaza increased to 121 people.

Master Sergeant Joseph Avner Doran (26) from Jerusalem was killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. He was part of the IDF's mobility unit and served in the Shayetet 13 commando force.

The second soldier who died was Sergeant Major Shalev Zaltsman (24) from Ramat Yishai. He was killed in southern Gaza while fighting with the 55th Paratroop Brigade.

The IDF, as quoted by the Times of Israel, also announced that over the weekend, on the northern front, Sergeant Major Yehezkel Azaria was killed in a drone attack originating from Lebanese territory, and two other soldiers were injured.

