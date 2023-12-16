loading…

Israeli Minister of Cultural Heritage Amihay Eliyahu calls for Israel to completely occupy the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Minister of Cultural Heritage Israel Amihay Eliyahu said Israel “must completely occupy Gaza Strip”. This Zionist regime minister previously called on the military to nuclear bomb Gaza as an option in the war against Hamas.

“Anyone who is currently selling the idea that the Palestinians can return to government does not remember what happened on October 7,” Eliyahu, a minister from the extremist Otzma Yehudit Party, told Kan radio.

Even though Israel has been bombing Gaza since October 7, killing more than 18,700 Palestinians, Israel insists that it will maintain security control over Gaza to ensure there is no repeat of the Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and left 240 others captive in Gaza. .

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said Israel would not allow Gaza to be controlled by the Palestinian Authority, and said that Israel differed from Washington on how to manage Gaza after Hamas was defeated.

In his interview with Kan radio, Eliyahu did not elaborate on his vision for Israeli rule in Gaza.

When the interviewer asked whether Israeli authorities should be responsible for civil affairs and related matters in the Palestinian enclave, he refrained from giving a direct answer, only emphasizing that the Palestinians do not have the capacity to handle such affairs.

He added that he wanted to rebuild settlements in the Gaza Strip. “(But) now is not the time to do that,” he said, as reported by Middle East Monitor, Saturday (16/12/2023).

Last month, Eliyahu sparked outrage in the Arab world after he called for the Israeli military to nuclear bomb the Gaza Strip. Those comments led to him being suspended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza since October 7 has killed more than 18,200 Palestinians, most of them children, while more than 51,000 others have been injured.

Thousands more are trapped under rubble, unable to escape or be rescued as rescue operations are hampered by a bombing campaign and a lack of fuel that Israel has banned from entering the Gaza Strip.

(but)