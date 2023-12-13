loading…

The Israeli military announced that 20 of its soldiers were shot dead by their own comrades in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Zionist military Israel confirmed 105 of its soldiers had died during the ground war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. As many as 20 of them were shot dead by their own colleagues or in friendly-fire incidents.

The Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades does not believe the data announced by the Zionist military. Hamas troops believe the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the war is much higher than officially announced.

According to Army Radio, the Zionist military media, a military statement revealed that of the 105 Israeli soldiers killed in the land invasion, so far, 20 of them died in friendly-fire incidents from their own side.

Recalling that the Israeli occupation military continuously assesses the ongoing fighting in Gaza, including data surrounding friendly-fire incidents, the announcement further clarified that, of these, 13 soldiers were shot by fellow Israeli troops for being mistaken for Palestinian resistance fighters. .

Two other soldiers were hit by military vehicles. Then two soldiers were killed by shrapnel from explosives detonated by Israeli troops and one person was killed by a stray bullet.

Various reasons led to the incident, according to the statement, including the large number of troops operating in Gaza, communication problems between troops, as well as soldiers being tired and not paying attention to regulations.

Quoting the Middle East Monitor report, Wednesday (13/12/2023), the Israeli military’s recognition of the high level of friendly-fire incidents in its ground invasion of Gaza occurred amid great suspicion that the Israeli Occupation forces were hiding the true number of their losses in the operation.

Some Israeli media reports state that the number of soldiers killed is many times higher than reported, in line with claims by Hamas.

