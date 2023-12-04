loading…

The Israeli army is increasingly helpless against the resistance of Hamas fighters. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said it continues to provide resistance as the Zionist army continues to pound southern Israel in Khan Younis.

In a message on Telegram that the Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed two Israeli army vehicles, as well as an army tank.

It said the group’s fighters attacked the vehicle with a Yasin 105 anti-tank gun, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“The fighters destroyed 28 Israeli army vehicles in the last 24 hours,” said Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is actually observing military operations from the Israeli side in several different neighborhoods in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

He said his troops would remain there and they vowed to eliminate Hamas fighters and infrastructure in the region. Remember, the Israeli army says they completely control the northern part of the Gaza Strip. But this is an indication that this may not be the case.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said his troops were involved in heavy firefights with Hamas fighters in the northern part of the region – an indication that there is still a large Hamas presence there. Additionally, we have seen Hamas firing rockets from the north.

Now Israel’s defense minister says that even if the ground operation extends to the southern part of the region, the force the military will use will be even “worse” than in northern Gaza.

He is essentially trying to send a warning to Hamas that Israel will continue to do whatever they want, despite pressure from the United States and other international bodies.

Later, World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was told by the Israeli military that it had to remove supplies from its two medical warehouses in southern Gaza “within 24 hours, as ground operations would render the equipment unusable”.

“We call on Israel to revoke the order, and take all possible measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities,” the WHO director general said in a post on X.

(ahm)