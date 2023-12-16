At the Christmas dinner organized by the club in Rome (several politicians present including the President of the Senate La Russa and Minister Santanché), the video message from the Nerazzurri number one: “What we have achieved in recent years is the starting point for the future”.

Steven Zhang reiterated the goal of the second star in a video message during the Christmas greeting dinner organized in Rome for institutions and VIP fans. The Nerazzurri club is represented by the CEOs Marotta and Antonello and by the vice president Zanetti, but there are also several politicians (among others the president of the Senate La Russa and the minister of tourism Santanché) as well as VIP fans such as Bonolis, Casalegno and Mentana . “The objective of this season – said the Nerazzurri number one – was already clear to everyone: we continue to fight for our dream of obtaining the second star for our club. Thanks to the work of everyone within Inter and the support of all our fans, Inter is becoming a modern, innovative, digital company. There are new challenges, new competitors, but also great new opportunities ahead of us. I am thinking of the new cycle of the Champions League and the Cup of the Club World Cup in 2025, for which we are already qualified”.

2023 AND STADIUM

—

Zhang, however, also broadened the discussion to the past and to the stadium that Inter wants to build: “We are returning from a 2023 in which we experienced great emotions, reaching the most important stage of world football in Istanbul, in the Champions League final, and adding two more cups to our trophy cabinet. To do this, it is very important to maintain the financial stability of the club and continue the process of renewing the infrastructure. The new owned stadium is a project that we are carrying forward with an eye towards the future. What we have achieved in These years are the starting point for Inter's future. Winning will always be our priority.”