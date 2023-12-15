In Europe the typical team has only played once: winning Serie A is more important

Davide Stoppini

14 December 2023

“Inter is where it needs to be. We have a dream, the second star. And we work to make it come true.” It's all here, without having to look elsewhere for who knows what. The heart is in the words of president Steven Zhang, last night at the club's Christmas dinner: Inter have the scudetto in mind. And this does not serve to justify a second place in the Champions League group compared to a largely within reach first place: no, it would be too provincial a discussion. And, moreover, it would not even be in line with the ambitions of the company, which for a thousand reasons – not least the economic one – views Europe favorably. But the sporting aspect remains a priority. The second star is the goal fixed before the eyes, the one for which the team feels it does not depend on anyone else. But it is also the same for the managers, as well as for the coach who makes the choices. And the choices up to now have said that the Nerazzurri have given priority to the championship rather than the Champions League.

Because then it is true that Inter has an equipped squad, which has increased its bench compared to last season. Everything is true, but not… everywhere, as we explain in the piece relating to attackers. There is a team of starters and another that Inzaghi will never define as reserves, but which is certainly a step backwards. Here it is: the starting line-up, net of injuries, took to the pitch in full form only once, in the Champions League, on the second day against Benfica. Only on that occasion did Inzaghi choose to favor Europe. In the other five releases the turnover has always been robust. Always, they are not on the understandable trip to Lisbon, which happened in the middle of the matches against Juve and Napoli. No Inter starter has played six games out of six: Mkhitaryan – among other things yesterday the first to arrive at the dinner, in Smart, deciding to park himself despite the staff's offer to take care of it for him – the most present , with 5 races to go. Lautaro and Thuram started three times each, Dimarco twice, Barella twice. In short: not a group pushed to the maximum possible. But controlled, perhaps also because qualification was never in question. It is a fact that Inzaghi considered Lazio-Inter more “important” than Inter-Real Sociedad. For two reasons: first because there were five days between one match and another, one more rest than Lazio itself. Second reason, because perhaps the coach could have thought in terms of energy saving already with Udinese, from the beginning or at the end of the first half after the 3-0.

Why does Inter think this way? Because the second star is a historic championship, there's no point in beating around the bush: everyone, from Zhang on down, wants to put their signature on a number to remember. Then because the memory of the mockery suffered two years ago by Milan is still alive. And it will remain at least until the next tricolor arrives. Finally, the judgement: given an eighth Champions League and a Scudetto victory, is there anyone who would blame Inzaghi for second place in the group and the fact of not having reached the quarter-finals? Conversely, the missed scudetto would be seen as a debacle, let alone to Juventus' advantage. This is why Zhang last night, with a video message to the entire Inter world but also privately in the last few hours, touched on the second star. There was the lake in the park of his residence in Nanjing, as a backdrop behind his face: “The journey to Istanbul and the journey carried out this season makes me proud. Thanks to everyone. To the management, which guarantees continuity: Inter it is and will remain stable. Thanks to Inzaghi for the work done, the path is the right one.”

The evening, at the Superstudio in via Tortona, was hosted by Alessandro Cattelan. Among the guests Max Pezzali, Achille Lauro and Tananai, the women's Inter team led by coach Rita Guarino was also present. “Let's keep the bar high, let's not sit on the past months. We have high expectations, it will depend on how we work”, said the CEO. Beppe Marotta. So Inzaghi instead: “I thank everyone, from the president to the managers, from the staff and to my players. We've had crazy months. But the next few are the fundamental ones, everything gives me hope for the future”. Chasing the championship, precisely.

