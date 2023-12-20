Zero Motorcycles' Christmas gift to its European customers is an extension of the warranty on the MY24s which goes from two to five years. The Californian brand of electric motorcycles thus allows those who decide to buy a new two-wheeler to start the adventure with even fewer worries. Until now, Zero offered a guarantee of five years and unlimited mileage on the battery pack and a standard two-year limited warranty on other parts (including the engine, frame, fork, rear shock, brake system, wheels and electrical components, as well as approved and dealer-installed Zero accessories authorized at the time of purchase). The new “Zero Warranty” guarantee, which can also be transferred to the new owner in the event of sale of the vehicle, intends to standardize both, therefore offering five year (60 month) coverage on both parts and battery pack for all MY24 motorcycles, starting from the registration date shown in the registration document. The warranty program is underwritten by the Real Garant insurance company, part of the Zurich Insurance Group, and applies to all customers who purchase a 2024 model Zero through an authorized dealership. However, the opportunity is already available now, because even some MY2023 vehicles will immediately benefit from the 5-year extension. More information about this opportunity is available through the Zero Motorcycles dealer network.

Umberto Uccelli, Vice President and General Director of Zero Motorcycles EMEA: “This warranty extension is a tangible and significant sign of the trust that Zero Motorcycles places in the quality and reliability of its motorcycles. Demonstrating commitment to its customers, the company offers an extension that goes beyond the norm, confirming the certainty of the solidity and performance of Zero motorcycles.”

The Zero Warranty (EU) applies to all first and subsequent owners of MY24 Zero FX, FXE, S, DS, SR, DSR, SR/F, SR/S and DSR/X models sold and delivered in all countries members of the European Union, including Andorra, Gibraltar, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Romania, San Marino, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man).