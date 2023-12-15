Exams ok: the Bohemian is thinking about the team but he still needs rest. The president: “We are waiting for him, this is his home, you don't have to worry”

The scene, more or less, was this. Professor Guarracini, head doctor of the Pierangeli clinic in Pescara, with his collaborators appears in front of the bed of the patient Zdenek Zeman and tells him that the tests went well, another one will be needed tomorrow but that surgery is certainly not necessary for clean the carotid artery. The Bohemian, listening, had a piece of paper and a pen in his hands and was writing. Those present, all curious, asked him what he was writing down and he, almost surprised by the question, replied: “I'm preparing tonight's lineup”. Unfortunately no one photographed the faces of those who did not believe those words.

Rest. Just rest. And no cigarettes: which advice will he more easily comply with? The doctors were certainly clear: at least until Saturday Zeman must stay in the clinic, then he will have to rest at home and only after the 28th will he be able to go and follow training. Follow, don't direct: sitting on the bench. Yet he wouldn't want to miss Sunday's trip to Ancona. The doctors had to repeat it several times. Rest, rest, rest. We will talk about returning to the bench later, after the Christmas break, also because with the January cold he is certainly not recommended. To follow his Pescara it will be more likely to see him warm in a box in the stands: for the bench it is better to wait for the warm spring. President Daniele Sebastiani is among those who are convincing him: “This is his home, that is his bench. He has excellent staff who can replace him in this period. He shouldn't worry, he must understand he just needs a little rest”.

The transient ischemia (Tia) that struck Zeman on Tuesday morning fortunately seems to have left no consequences. The prompt intervention at the Montesilvano field, where the coach fell ill, allowed him to be assisted in time. The top managers of Pescara were with him at the clinic, while his wife Chiara arrived from Rome with their children, but yesterday morning, given the results of the tests, the coach immediately returned to the capital. In his mind there is only a return to the bench, we will have to insist on keeping him rested. In the meantime, from bed he followed last night's Cup match in Catania. It went badly, even though he hadn't been able to do the training.

