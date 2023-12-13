The former Roma and Lazio coach, now at Pescara, is in good condition. He will take a few days to rest and carry out further checks

Moments of fear for Pescara coach Zdenek Zeman. He felt a slight illness before the Abruzzo team’s training session in preparation for the Serie C Italian Cup quarter-final against Catania. He was taken to hospital, where he was found to have mild transient ischemic disease.

the club note

“This morning, before the usual training session of the BiancAzzurri, Mister Zdenek Zeman had a slight illness, which was later discovered to be a mild transient ischemic attack and for this reason he was hospitalized at the Pierangeli clinic in Pescara. La Delfino Pescara 1936 would like to communicate that the coach’s conditions are currently good and stable, but that he will have to be absent for a few days for further investigations of the case” reads an official note from Pescara.