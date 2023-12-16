The Pescara coach was hospitalized on 12 December after falling ill. At the moment he will not yet be able to return to coaching or go to matches

Once the fear has passed, Zdenek Zeman returns home. The technician was discharged from the “Pierangeli” clinic in Pescara where he had been hospitalized in recent days for mild ischemia. The attack was transient and, fortunately, did not cause permanent damage, as highlighted by the second brain MRI performed today. The Bohemian had felt ill before carrying out a training session. Immediately rescued, the technician was transported to the health facility. His condition did not appear worrying but he was still kept under observation.

no bench

—

The recommendation he received upon his resignation was one of absolute rest, at least for a while he won't be able to sit on the bench. His deputy Giovanni Bucaro will therefore be back on the bench in the away match against Ancona, scheduled for Sunday at 8.45pm. For the next match at home against Fermana we will evaluate whether he will be able to watch the match at the stadium or whether his return will be postponed until after the break.