“We must maintain our commitments to Ukraine and continue to be a reliable and strong partner: we must provide it with continuous and sustainable political, financial and military support and, in particular, reach an agreement on the provision of 50 billion euros for its long-term stability”. He writes it President of the European Council Charles Michel in the invitation letter to the leaders. “We must also agree to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, thus giving it a necessary signal and bringing it further closer to our European family”, adds the president.

Norway will donate 255 million euros to Ukraine. This was declared by prime minister Jonas Gahr Store in a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by the Reuters website. This is one of the tranches that Oslo has already promised Kiev, in a package of 75 billion crowns (about 6.3 billion euros) over 5 years already approved by the Norwegian parliament. “There Norway will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend. We are providing targeted, long-term support to assist Ukraine in its fight for freedom and democracy,” Store said in a statement, concluding that “Ukraine's efforts are important to safeguard freedom and security here in Norway”.

“Today a ceasefire in Ukraine would be equivalent to photographing the existing situation, it would give up part of the Ukrainian territory as lost.” She said it there Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the reply to the Senate after the discussion on his communications in view of the EU Council.

Debris from Russian ballistic missiles shot down last night by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the skies of Kiev they also hit a kindergarten of the capital, in the Dnipro district, which was partially destroyed: Rbc-Ukraine reports. Overall, the missile wreckage resulted 53 injured, including 8 children.

Russia has lost 87% of the ground troops it had on active duty before invading Ukraine and two-thirds of its tanks, a source familiar with a declassified US intelligence assessment provided to CNN told CNN. Congress. Despite these heavy losses, the Russian President Vladimir Putin he is determined to move forward, comments the TV station, while US officials warn that Ukraine remains deeply vulnerable. The expected Ukrainian counteroffensive hit its stride during the autumn and according to American officials Kiev is unlikely to make big gains in the coming months.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is in Norway. The Norwegian government reports this in a press release. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will host the visit. It is the first time that the Ukrainian president goes on a state visit to Norway. Norway has been an important supporter of Ukraine.

