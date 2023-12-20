loading…

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes the United States will not betray Ukraine in its war against Russia. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – President Volodymyr Zelensky feels confident that the United States (US) will not betray Ukraine by withholding vital wartime funds to fight the invasion Russia.

Aid to Ukraine has been withheld by Republicans in the US Congress, and the White House has warned that it will run out at the end of this year if it is not renewed.

“We are working very hard on this, and I am sure that the United States will not betray us, and what we agreed in America will be fully fulfilled,” Zelensky said in a televised press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters, Wednesday ( 12/20/2023).

He added that financial aid was key to Ukraine's defense against Russia's massive offensive, which is approaching two years and shows no signs of abating.

“They should know, our American partners, that we are waiting for this help. They know the details of the needs, how it will affect (the situation),” he said.

He also predicted the European Union would soon agree to a 50 billion euro aid package. EU leaders agreed to launch membership talks, but Hungary blocked the aid package.

“I believe we have achieved all this,” Zelensky said. “The question now is just a matter of time.”

Ukraine hopes to close a $43 billion budget deficit next year, mostly through foreign aid, including 18.5 billion euros from the European Union and more than $8 billion from a US package that also contains vital military aid.

