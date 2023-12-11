Ukraine, Zelensky: “Delays in US aid are a dream for Putin”

Il Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the USA to give a speech at the National Defense University in Washington, as an appeal to resumption of the disbursement of the 60 billion dollars in military aid that Republican parliamentarians blocked: «The delays on Capitol Hill are dreams come true for Vladimir Putin. Those delays make him believe that freedom and democracy are collapsing”, underlining that the Kremlin leader «is looking for allies abroad and also in the USA, with misinformation.” “We are working with President Joe Biden, whom I thank, also to produce ammunition together,” Zelensky further specified. “The US can count on Ukraine, and we can We hope as much as be able to count on you” reports Il Messaggero.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is actually a war against all of free Europe,” Zelensky said, underlining that “Putin wants to divide Europe for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall.” «Putin must lose. Ukraine will not collapse and so Europe will not collapse, we are the last frontier in the east”the Ukrainian president underlined, warning that the tsar “must be stopped at the beginning”, before he threatens other countries, such as the Baltics. «The world is watching us», Zelensky underlined.

«We are determined to help Ukraine and to prevent Russia from attacking any other country, including our NATO allies. If we do not react now to the Kremlin’s aggression, we will find ourselves facing new bloodbaths in the future”, declared the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, in his speech at the National Defense University, quoting a famous phrase by Martin Luther King. «America will be safer if we help Kiev defend its freedom»he underlined.

