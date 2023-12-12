Video games are changing more than ever and the generations that knew how to adapt to new trends are being left behind. Today, gaming and the tastes of millions of young users are on the rise and this is impacting traditionalist franchises. If you thought that The Legend of Zelda was free of this, you were wrong because it is possible that its linear proposals of yesteryear will remain as a memory in a new era.

The Legend of Zelda could change forever

During an interview with IGN, the geniuses behind Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hidemaro Fujibayashi y Eiji Aonuma, they talked about the future of the franchise and it seems that this pair of titles for Switch with their free and open-world proposal are here to stay. At the beginning, Eiji Aonuma pointed out that he does not understand that some fans of the franchise insist on wanting new games with elements from the past: “it’s interesting when I hear people say that they prefer the previous installments and I wonder why you want to go back to a game.” type of game where you’re more limited or more restricted in the ways you can play? But I understand that desire that we have for nostalgia, and so I can understand it from that aspect as well.”

Zelda would stop being linear to continue being free and open world

For its part, Hidemaro Fujibayashi responded about the freedom and risks of finding surprises ahead of time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: “When creating this game, we didn’t want players to not be able to do something because we didn’t want them to see it. We wanted to create a game in which that people could discover in their own way, and that was a point we were careful with.

Finally, Eiji Aonuma He concluded by mentioning that this is the current development processes for new proposals in gaming: “I completely agree with what Mr. Fujibayashi said that games in which you have to follow a specific set of steps or complete tasks in a very set order are kind of games of the past. Whereas today’s games are those where you can accept a player’s own decisions and give them the freedom to proceed flexibly. So I’m I completely agree with that design philosophy, but as a producer, I have to admit that making games that way always entails additional development costs and that’s something I have to think about.”

What do you think about what could be the new era of The Legend of Zelda?

