The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom surprised the community with an adventure that went down very well on Nintendo Switch. Several months have passed since its launch and words from those responsible have just been released, who leave the door open for the princess to be a playable character in the future.

As you surely know, the latest installment of the franchise won the award for Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2023, which confirmed that it is one of the great works of the year.

Is Zelda ready for her own adventure?

However, it seems that those responsible are already thinking about what’s next and are also considering one of the biggest requests from fans: a playable Zelda in a new game.

It was precisely the producer of the saga, Eiji Aonuma, and the director, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, who in an extensive conversation with our friends at IGN touched on this topic and shared their opinions.

“Yes, it’s interesting when you think about the name of the series, The Legend of Zelda, but Link is always the main character, and Zelda has always been involved, and they have a relationship and their own rules in each of the games. But “It’s true that I think there is always room to think about these kinds of things and the role of Zelda. And there may be some kind of possibility that something like this happens in the future,” Aonuma admitted, ending with “maybe, maybe, perhaps” when his companion translated what he had said.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



On the other hand, director Hidemaro Fujibayashi wanted to take the opportunity to talk about the non-linear narrative that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had:

“We spent a lot of time discussing this with some of the main contributors to the game, and really thinking about how we would build the game so that if someone, for example, discovered the dragon without having seen anything else, we could hide it a little bit, make it mysterious. There is a lot of hard work to figure out how to achieve this,” said Fujibayashi, who added that it was a lot of hard work, but it didn’t get to the point of being stressful.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch and you can find our review here.

Would you like to use Zelda in a new installment of the franchise? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente