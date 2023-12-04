Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It has an incredibly diverse and varied player base. In fact, the title, despite having been released months ago, still continues to leave us with experiences, events and events worth mentioning.

The mysteries of Tears of the Kingdom They are incredible, but even more incredible is their community. And in the post that we are going to share with you below, a little boy of just 7 years old has literally destroyed Ganondorf in a way that no one would have expected.

My seven year old flawlessly crushing Ganondorf with only flurry rushes

byu/SwicaDad intearsofthekingdom

In fact the little one has literally defeated Ganondorf based on Counter Attacks/Flurry Rushes. This requires great precision and quite advanced handling of TOTK’s combat and playable mechanics.

In fact, and as the author of the post, who is his father, states, the little boy would have already faced this combat a total of 22 times. So we are looking at a true fan without a doubt.

