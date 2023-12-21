In the story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we can see numerous technological advances throughout the world of Hyrule. This could take the franchise to a more futuristic tone in future installments. This would completely change the traditional line of the saga, offering new mechanics and narratives. This is a double-edged sword since it could turn many Zelda fans against each other.

During all these years of The Legend of Zelda, video games have felt like a continuous line and a similar experience in each of them. The “futurization” seen in Tears of the Kingdom could take our protagonists to a radical future in upcoming releases. It would not be the first time that they decide to take risks in the adventure, because in Skyward Sword we live a story in the sky of Hyrule.

This is just an example since in “A Link Between Worlds”, the narrative of parallel universes within the world of Hyrule is explored. But all of these adventures felt common and uniform to those of the rest of the installments. This way, Nintendo must go with lead feet in the changes What do you plan to propose for not to earn the discontent of the fans.

In the last two video games of the saga, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, we can see how Hyrule has been transforming into an increasingly advanced land. This is thanks to the rediscovery of Sheikah technology and tools such as Sheikah Stone o to Prunia tablet. The latter would be a magical device that seems to be very advanced for the time due to the diversity of functions it houses. Also, in Tears of the Kingdom you can find the Zonnan technology and how it has been adapted to everyday life.

These changes with TOTK's Zonnan devices seem to be the beginning of a futuristic revolution for Hyrule. And imagination is the only limit when it comes to making creations with devices such as cars, planes or boats that run on batteries. In this way, the expansion of Sheikah and Zonnan technology could make Hyrule unrecognizable in the not too distant future.

Continue exploring the path of devices and creations Zone can increase narrative and gameplay. There are infinite possibilities in terms of game mechanics in this line: from the expansion of communications, other energy sources, new weapons or even robots. Although the basis of The Legend of Zelda is a legend and the Curse of Demise, something that does not sound very credible in modern times. This lack of credibility could create a new narrative teaching what that curse really is and how to end it.

