Zelda Tears of the Kingdom allows you to make all kinds of constructions with the Ultrahand.

Link es el gran protagonista de The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Join the conversation

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a video game that has been responsible for showing Nintendo Switch users the enormous potential that Breath of the Wild's Hyrule had still to be taken advantage of, what has come from the hand of mechanics that allow any type of construction to be made capable of either transporting Link efficiently or being able to attack all the enemies on the stage as if it were an apocalypse.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In that sense, we have been able to see that one of the most common constructions in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kindgom are the tanks that allow you to destroy everything in your path, being a quite effective method to eliminate large enemies such as the Centaleons without too many difficulties. However, there is always the desire to create the ultimate weaponthereby giving rise to a player of the Nintendo Switch title to have taken another step.

This tank allows Link to attack from a distance with up to 20 bombs

In this way, when in doubt as to whether the Zelda saga will release classic games again, it must be said that the YouTube user known as chesepuff has taken it upon himself to share a video on his channel in which we can see his great creation in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdombeing a tank with such offensive power that it can be shoot 20 bombs at a time keeping Link protected thanks to distance.

As you can see in the video that we leave you below these lines, Link is capable of launching remote bombs At the same time, it also has a cannon, which allows it to destroy all enemies in the area. However, it seems necessary calculate the distance well to be effective:

For the rest, it only remains to mention that in case you are interested in enjoying this game that has been one of the great candidates for GOTY of the year, know that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch since last May.

Join the conversation