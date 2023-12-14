It seems that the My Nintendo catalog has been updated for its users. Here we bring you the list of news confirmed today by Nintendo.

In this case, it has been confirmed that, at least in the catalog European, we have new products. Fans can now redeem them: it's the following Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wallpaper for 0 Platinum Points.

Here it is:

Decorate your desktop and smartphone with this new illustration from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom. Get this set of wallpapers for free as a reward #MyNintendo: https://t.co/nDWXmNu0dd pic.twitter.com/WPhqaAuvpC — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) December 14, 2023

