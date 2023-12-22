You already know that the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards did not go to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it seems that it has been named the best title of 2023 by EDGE.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para Nintendo Switch

The prestigious UK magazine has revealed the awards it has awarded this year, giving the biggest for the Zelda game. We leave you with the list:

PlayStation Game of the Year:

Humanity

Season: A Letter To The Future

Marvel’s Spider Man 2

Xbox Game of the Year:

Planet of Lana

Hi-Fi Rush

Forza Motorsport

Nintendo Game of the Year:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Pikmin 4

PC Game of the Year:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Counter Strike 2

Darkest Dungeon 2

Mobile Game of the Year:

Finity

Subpar Pool

Laya’s Horizon

Virtual Reality Game of the Year:

Humanity

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Synapse

Best Visual Design:

Alan Wake 2

The Invincible

Cocoon

Best Audio Design:

Alan Wake 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hi-Fi Rush

Best Performance:

Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)

David Harewood (Alan Wake 2)

MJ Deans (A Highland Song)

Best Hardware:

Quest 3

Steam Deck OLED

PSVR 2

Editor of the Year:

Nintendo Capcom Devolver

Study of the Year:

Larian Studios

Geometric Interactive

Remedy

Best Games of the Year:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Baldur’s Gate 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Humanity

Cocoon

Alan Wake 2

Chants of Sennaar

Street Fighter 6

A Highland Song

Counter-Strike 2

Don't hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

What is your opinion? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente