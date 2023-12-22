You already know that the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards did not go to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it seems that it has been named the best title of 2023 by EDGE.
The prestigious UK magazine has revealed the awards it has awarded this year, giving the biggest for the Zelda game. We leave you with the list:
PlayStation Game of the Year:
Humanity
Season: A Letter To The Future
Marvel’s Spider Man 2
Xbox Game of the Year:
Planet of Lana
Hi-Fi Rush
Forza Motorsport
Nintendo Game of the Year:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Pikmin 4
PC Game of the Year:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Counter Strike 2
Darkest Dungeon 2
Mobile Game of the Year:
Finity
Subpar Pool
Laya’s Horizon
Virtual Reality Game of the Year:
Humanity
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Synapse
Best Visual Design:
Alan Wake 2
The Invincible
Cocoon
Best Audio Design:
Alan Wake 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Hi-Fi Rush
Best Performance:
Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)
David Harewood (Alan Wake 2)
MJ Deans (A Highland Song)
Best Hardware:
Quest 3
Steam Deck OLED
PSVR 2
Editor of the Year:
Nintendo Capcom Devolver
Study of the Year:
Larian Studios
Geometric Interactive
Remedy
Best Games of the Year:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Baldur’s Gate 3
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Humanity
Cocoon
Alan Wake 2
Chants of Sennaar
Street Fighter 6
A Highland Song
Counter-Strike 2
Don't hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.
What is your opinion? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.
