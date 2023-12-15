We bring another list from 2023 that is indirectly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on Google searches for games on various platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, after knowing the top 10 most searched video games this year on the platform, we now receive specific data from the United States. Unlike the global results, we can see that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does make it onto the list, specifically in position 2.

Here you have the top:

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Starfield

Diablo 4

Hogwarts Legacy

Connections

Cyberpunk

Remnant II

Honkai Star Rail

Resident Evil 4

Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

